‘Vi enterprise biz little hurt by absence of 5G’3 min read 03 Jul 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Until India’s IoT ecosystem develops, co sees no impact from lack of 5G
NEW DELHI : While market leaders Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd have secured 5G spectrum and launched services, Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) is yet to do so. However, the lack of 5G has not had any major impact on the enterprise business as most solutions work on 4G, said Arvind Nevatia, chief enterprise business officer at India’s No. 3 telco. The company has seen double-digit growth for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and SME performance, and was engaging with over 250 CXOs in its conversations across enterprises, Nevatia said in an interview. Edited excerpts:
