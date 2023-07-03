NEW DELHI : While market leaders Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd have secured 5G spectrum and launched services, Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) is yet to do so. However, the lack of 5G has not had any major impact on the enterprise business as most solutions work on 4G, said Arvind Nevatia, chief enterprise business officer at India’s No. 3 telco. The company has seen double-digit growth for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and SME performance, and was engaging with over 250 CXOs in its conversations across enterprises, Nevatia said in an interview. Edited excerpts:

Despite the absence of 5G, how is Vi ensuring that enterprises continue to engage with Vi on 4G? Will business from large customers get affected?

In our enterprise portfolio, there are lines of businesses which are not at all impacted, whether its 4G or 5G, for instance, in the A-to-P (application to person) business. There are businesses which are potentially impacted by 5G, but not in the near to medium term, for instance IoT (Internet of Things).

As a country, we are in the process of moving from 2G devices to 4G devices. Until the time the IoT device ecosystem and pricing do not evolve, we do not foresee any medium-term impact of not having 5G. The third element is mobility, which is common to the consumer or the enterprise businesses. In totality, the impact of not having it is limited to certain parts of a conversation and not directly impacting other parts of the conversation. Definitely, customers are curious (about 5G). We have participated in the 5G spectrum auctions and we have full readiness. We have showed our 5G capabilities in the Indian Mobile Congress. We are in a state of readiness and our customers understand that. In the market, we are not seeing a tearing rush, but definitely, we will give updates as things unfold.

What has been the growth in enterprise business versus competition?

We can’t comment on competition, but our customer retention has improved this year over last year. Our churn rates have gone down. In MSME segment, our acquisition growth rates are in the double digits. We are drawing more confidence and engagement through the business advisory approach that we had launched last year, rather than just having a transactional approach.

Our new logos (customers) added in FY23 versus FY22 has been on a positive, consequential growth.

Which segments have been the key areas of growth?

We do not disclose enterprise business specific numbers, but our performance in FY23 improved over FY22 across all three segments of large accounts, government, and MSME or SME. Last year, we have worked towards making our product offerings more relevant. We launched ViSecure, which was our portfolio enhancement of our security solutions. Two weeks ago, we launched an enhanced data connectivity services portfolio with SDWAN or software defined wide area network along with partnership reporting. So, modernizing and enhancing our product offerings across segments and bringing to the market relevant solutions, both through the Ready for Next programme and as part of our business-as-usual approach.

What is Vi doing differently from competition while addressing MSMEs/SMEs and even large customers, given that enterprises are also open to start-ups for new-age technologies?

In our executive team, as a strategy, we are very clear that one, in order to grow and compete with conventional and new players, we have to ensure relevance, which is done by ensuring that our product portfolio evolves basis customer and market needs. This is a big play for us and we’ve consciously done that over the last 12 to 18 months. Secondly, we’re accelerating our relationship quotient. Post-pandemic, we’ve doubled down on our GTM strategy, have more in-market, face-to-face relationship engagement with customers. In our operational reviews internally, the number of customer engagements and meetings that we’ve done in FY23 over FY22 as tracked and rigorously executed is significantly high again, double-digit growth in customer engagement. Third is the one-to-many customer engagements. The Vodafone Idea T-Work has been revived which is possibly one of India’s largest CXO engagement platform with almost 250-plus CXOs across three or four other key cities. We also do Vi IoT Conclave, where again, we got a relevant senior leadership team to discuss on IoT way forward and how the solutions can help the business grow. We also launched Vi Secure roundtables where we are getting CISOs versus five or eight years ago where you would possibly meet only the CIO or CTOs.

