Vi in talks for funds to pay bondholders

The cash-strapped telco, which was at the cusp of financial insolvency, received a major relief when the government allowed it to defer payments on some government dues for four years. The government has also done away with requirements for multiple bank guarantees, allowing telcos to offer a single bank guarantee for different licensed service areas. In addition, for future spectrum auctions, telcos won’t be required to offer bank guarantees to secure instalment payments, a step that is likely to reduce their debt burden.

