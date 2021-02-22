Vi launches pay-per-view streaming service

NEW DELHI: Telecom company Vodafone Idea Ltd., rebranded as Vi, has announced the launch of its pay-per-view streaming service, available on Vi Movies and TV app, that will offer content as part of a deal with Hungama Digital Media Entertainment that runs the Hungama video and audio apps.

Calling the PVoD (premium video-on-demand) model a natural extension of its entertainment offerings, Vi said users will be able to watch content at no extra cost as per their recharge or post-paid plans.

"With the opening of the economy and entertainment business, new content consumption models are emerging that allow users to watch single content for a specific price. Our innovative and partnership led content strategy has helped us adopt a telco-first approach for content monetisation in this hugely untapped market," Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer, Vi said in a statement.

The partnership between Vi and Hungama aims to bolster growth of the digital ecosystem in India, and will allow Vi customers to access premium Hollywood movies, Siddhartha Roy, chief operating officer, Hungama Digital Media, said in a statement.

Titles on offer will include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet at Rs120, besides psychological thriller Joker, superhero flick Birds of Prey, and others at Rs60. Users will be able to rent a film and watch it within a window of 48 hours.

To be sure, after a few sporadic attempts, the pay-per-view model that allows users to pay for individual offerings instead of an entire content library made its first big mainstream splash in the Indian market last year, albeit with little success. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rolled out Zee Plex in October while Shemaroo Entertainment had launched a TVoD service ShemarooMe Box Office in July. Earlier this month, online ticketing site BookMyShow too launched a pay-per-view video streaming service BookMyShow Stream.

TVoD is still in early days in India which is a country that prefers to pay for value and would choose either a broad OTT subscription package or a telco bundle over a single movie offering, media experts say.

