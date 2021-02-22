Vi launches pay-per-view streaming service

To be sure, after a few sporadic attempts, the pay-per-view model that allows users to pay for individual offerings instead of an entire content library made its first big mainstream splash in the Indian market last year, albeit with little success. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rolled out Zee Plex in October while Shemaroo Entertainment had launched a TVoD service ShemarooMe Box Office in July. Earlier this month, online ticketing site BookMyShow too launched a pay-per-view video streaming service BookMyShow Stream.

