Vi launches SonyLiv premium as add-on pack for postpaid users

The new postpaid special pack offers 30-day access to SonyLIV premium content clubbed with 10GB of free data at a monthly subscription fee of just Rs100 including taxes
New Delhi: India's third-largest carrier Vodafone Idea on Tuesday introduced SonyLIV premium add-on pack option for its postpaid users.
Mint had reported last month that the Aditya Birla Group promoted company planned to grow its postpaid user base and add more high-paying customers to its network through targeted marketing initiatives as part of a broader strategy to boost its average revenue per user.
Vi postpaid users will be able to binge-watch popular movies, shows, live sports, exclusive content and more on both mobile and TV.
Vodafone Idea’s pre-paid subscribers accounted for 91.8%, or 223.8 million, of the total 243.8 million users, as of March. A year earlier, its pre-paid base was 92.2% (246.9 million) of its customer base of 267.8 million. According to its March quarter report, the telco’s postpaid subscriber count fell from 20.9 million in FY21 to 20 million in FY22.