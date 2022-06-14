Vi launches SonyLiv premium as add-on pack for postpaid users

Vodafone Idea’s pre-paid subscribers accounted for 91.8%, or 223.8 million, of the total 243.8 million users, as of March. A year earlier, its pre-paid base was 92.2% (246.9 million) of its customer base of 267.8 million. According to its March quarter report, the telco’s postpaid subscriber count fell from 20.9 million in FY21 to 20 million in FY22.