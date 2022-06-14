Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Vi launches SonyLiv premium as add-on pack for postpaid users

Vi launches SonyLiv premium as add-on pack for postpaid users

Vi postpaid users will be able to binge-watch popular movies, shows, live sports, exclusive content and more on both mobile and TV.
1 min read . 02:10 PM ISTLivemint

  • The new postpaid special pack offers 30-day access to SonyLIV premium content clubbed with 10GB of free data at a monthly subscription fee of just Rs100 including taxes

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: India's third-largest carrier Vodafone Idea on Tuesday introduced SonyLIV premium add-on pack option for its postpaid users.

New Delhi: India's third-largest carrier Vodafone Idea on Tuesday introduced SonyLIV premium add-on pack option for its postpaid users.

Mint had reported last month that the Aditya Birla Group promoted company planned to grow its postpaid user base and add more high-paying customers to its network through targeted marketing initiatives as part of a broader strategy to boost its average revenue per user.

Mint had reported last month that the Aditya Birla Group promoted company planned to grow its postpaid user base and add more high-paying customers to its network through targeted marketing initiatives as part of a broader strategy to boost its average revenue per user.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The new postpaid special pack offers 30-day access to SonyLIV premium content clubbed with 10GB of free data at a monthly subscription fee of just Rs100 including taxes.

Vi postpaid users will be able to binge-watch popular movies, shows, live sports, exclusive content and more on both mobile and TV.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Vodafone Idea’s pre-paid subscribers accounted for 91.8%, or 223.8 million, of the total 243.8 million users, as of March. A year earlier, its pre-paid base was 92.2% (246.9 million) of its customer base of 267.8 million. According to its March quarter report, the telco’s postpaid subscriber count fell from 20.9 million in FY21 to 20 million in FY22.