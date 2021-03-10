Telecommunications company Vi has partnered with video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar to provide a year of free content to its users. This will include live sports such as the IPL (Indian Premier League); Hindi and Tamil movies such as Ajay Devgan’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull and Arya’s Teddy; international offerings; kids shows and Hotstar Specials such as Special Ops 1.5, Aarya Season 2, and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

“Cricket is a religion in India—the mass appeal and sheer passion it evokes among fans is unparalleled. In line with our partnership-driven content strategy, our association with Disney+ Hotstar gives our customers access to all the cricketing action all through the year, along with the best of entertainment through Hotstar Specials, Hotstar Multiplex, and all global movies and shows," Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer, Vi said in a statement.

For Vi prepaid users, the company is launching three new unlimited recharge plans and a new data only plan that will offer the one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription as a bundled benefit. For postpaid users, there are offers on plans with rentals of Rs499 and above giving a one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription on existing plans along with all the other benefits.

“Our philosophy is to bring the world’s best entertainment to every Indian, and we are delighted to collaborate with Vi to make Disney+ Hotstar VIP accessible to their users across the country. This is yet another step for the service in our journey to create and lead the video subscriptions category in the country," Prabh Simran Singh, executive vice-president, Disney+ Hotstar said in a statement.

To be sure, Vi joins other telecom players in leveraging the popularity of video streaming platforms. Among several mobile and broadband offers, the Rs1,499 JioFiber Diamond plan offers 300Mbps speed and free access to 12 OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Zee5, Sony Liv, VOOT, Alt Balaji, Sun NXT, Shemaroo, Lionsgate Play, and Hoichoi. Airtel, too, offers recharges with Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 and other subscriptions.

