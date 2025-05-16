Two months after second lifeline, Vodafone Idea again raises survival fears
Jatin Grover , Devina Sengupta 5 min read 16 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryVodafone Idea has asked the Supreme Court to restrain the government from seeking interest and penalty on AGR dues as the moratorium ends in September
Vodafone Idea Ltd's survival hangs in the balance, as it pleads before the Supreme Court for a waiver on massive government dues, with banks refusing loans. On Monday, the struggling telecom operator said in a court petition that it will not be able to operate beyond the current fiscal year without bank funding, which remains elusive as lenders remain wary of its dues linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR).
