Vi won’t convert dues to govt equity

The telecom operator had to decide on the equity conversion for FY18-19 by 15 September. The Centre provided telcos with an option to take a four-year moratorium (FY22 to FY25) for dues till FY19, that could be converted to equity. In June, Vi opted to take the four-year moratorium for paying additional dues of ₹16,000 crore till 2016-17 and converting to 33% equity, which will be owned by the Centre. It is awaiting approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).