Via media for success

The deal struck by Reliance’s Viacom18 with media baron James Murdoch and ex-Star India chief executive Uday Shankar’s Bodhi Tree Systems will be watched for how it stirs up India’s digital entertainment space. Bodhi Tree is set to invest ₹13,500 crore in Viacom18, which runs 38 TV channels and has been keen on engaging eyeballs with fare streamed online, a goal for which Reliance’s JioCinema OTT app will now be transferred to it. Whether it’ll be rolled into its Viacom18’s Voot app is unknown. “We are very excited to partner with Bodhi Tree and lead India’s transition to a streaming-first media market," stated Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani, making the pact’s focus clear.

