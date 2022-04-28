Via media for success

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The deal struck by Reliance’s Viacom18 with media baron James Murdoch and ex-Star India chief executive Uday Shankar’s Bodhi Tree Systems will be watched for how it stirs up India’s digital entertainment space
The deal struck by Reliance’s Viacom18 with media baron James Murdoch and ex-Star India chief executive Uday Shankar’s Bodhi Tree Systems will be watched for how it stirs up India’s digital entertainment space. Bodhi Tree is set to invest ₹13,500 crore in Viacom18, which runs 38 TV channels and has been keen on engaging eyeballs with fare streamed online, a goal for which Reliance’s JioCinema OTT app will now be transferred to it. Whether it’ll be rolled into its Viacom18’s Voot app is unknown. “We are very excited to partner with Bodhi Tree and lead India’s transition to a streaming-first media market," stated Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani, making the pact’s focus clear.
Rivalry among streaming apps is fierce, with Disney Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime seen in the lead. Viacom18 is expected to bet heavily on live sports, with its overall strategy forged in “close cooperation" with Reliance, Bodhi and Paramount Global, Viacom18’s US-based parent. For a mid-market outreach, the vast customer base of Jio, Reliance’s data-focused telecom service, could plausibly be leveraged via a gateway app on handsets. Good content, of course, will have to be the lure.
