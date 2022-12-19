Viability of Jet’s resolution plan in significant doubt: lenders tell NCLT2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 10:09 PM IST
- According to the resolution plan, an upfront payment of ₹185 crore had to be made to the lenders.
MUMBAI : Jet Airways (India) Ltd’s creditors’ committee on Monday said the viability of the resolution plan submitted by the JalanKalrock consortium is being ‘seriously doubted’ because the successful resolution applicant (SRA) has not submitted an undertaking for the payment of dues to lenders.