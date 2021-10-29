NEW DELHI: Viacom18 Consumer Products has announced that it will sell a range of Garfield comic merchandise for fans in India.

The American comic strip Garfield, one of the most syndicated comic strips in the world, has been licensed across 111 countries.

The company will introduce its Garfield range of merchandise starting at ₹499.

Mahesh Shetty, head, network sales, Viacom18, said Garfield is an iconic and relatable character in the animation ecosystem for both kids and adults. “We are building a portfolio of iconic characters to become a one-stop destination across multiple touchpoints. Garfield has grown to become a globally sensational character. With the addition of Garfield to our portfolio, we aim to get one step closer in our endeavour to provide our viewers with an opportunity to connect with their most-loved characters beyond screens," he said.

The company said the attempt was to engage young Indian viewers beyond the screen. Over the last year, Viacom18 Consumer Products has managed 10 new licensee brands across 10 categories for apparel, accessories, eyewear and furnishings, among others.

The launch of the merchandise is an attempt to expand Garfield’s universe and re-establish its fandom in India.

Mark Kingston, senior vice president, International Licensing, ViacomCBS Consumer Products, added, "We aim to provide vital support to our consumers who have been trying to navigate through the unprecedented situation of the pandemic. As families are adjusting to the new normal, our team has been at the forefront to translate 'content watched to products purchased'. With the launch of Garfield merchandise in India, we aim to bring truly unique products to the market that fans will enjoy and appreciate."

In 2019, Deloitte estimated that India’s apparel market would be about $85 billion by 2021 in its India Business of Fashion Report. The Indian apparel market, pegged at around $65 billion in 2019, is the second-largest retail market after food & grocery in India. Between 2012-17, it grew at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5%, the report said.

It further added that the country’s fashion market is majorly driven by key growth drivers, including young demographics, rising urbanisation, increasing affluence and a growing middle-income segment, greater brand awareness, better accessibility and availability and increased formalisation of the sector.

