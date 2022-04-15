OPEN APP
Viacom18 launches dedicated sports channel Sports18
Reliance Industries-backed Viacom18 today announced the launch of Sports18, the network’s dedicated sports broadcasting channel. 

The pay TV channel will offer sports content from across the globe, including live action, international sports news, magazine and highlight shows. It will be the home to premium sports properties, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, NBA, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Abu Dhabi T10, and some ATP & BWF events.

“We are pleased to launch a dedicated sports channel for an audience across demographics and geographies," said the company’s CEO Anil Jayaraj.

“Sports18 will strive to be India’s most-coveted broadcast network by providing fans easy access to a comprehensive bouquet of international and premier sports content," he added.

As the LaLiga, Ligue1, Serie A, and the NBA come to the business end of their seasons, fans will be able to experience all the excitement on Sports18, the new home of their sporting heroes, the company said. Viewers can also watch these leagues through video-on-demand platform Voot and JioTV.

Sports18 will be available on DTH service providers across the country starting today, and will go up against Star Sports, ESPN and Ten Sports.

