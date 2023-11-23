Viacom18 partners SFA to broadcast school games
The SFA Championships aim to provide a platform for young athletes, with an ambitious plan to conduct 150 championships in 50 cities over the next five years
New Delhi: Viacom 18, part of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., has partnered with sports enterprise Sports For All (SFA) to broadcast school-level sports competitions on television and digital platforms. The SFA Championships will be available on Jio Cinema, Sports 18 – 2, and Sports 18 Khel starting 3 December, making grassroots-level sports widely accessible in India.