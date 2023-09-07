Viacom18 picks up rights of ISL for 2 years at base price2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 07:52 PM IST
The 10th season of the ISL is set to begin on 21 September, featuring a match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC in Kochi, marking the league's transition from its previous broadcaster, Disney Star
Mumbai: Viacom18, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd., has secured exclusive media rights to the Indian Super League (ISL), India's premier football league, for both digital and traditional TV platforms for the upcoming two seasons.
