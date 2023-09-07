Mumbai: Viacom18, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd., has secured exclusive media rights to the Indian Super League (ISL), India's premier football league, for both digital and traditional TV platforms for the upcoming two seasons.

The 10th season of the ISL is set to begin on 21 September, featuring a match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC in Kochi, marking the league's transition from its previous broadcaster, Disney Star.

Mint had reported on 21 July that Disney Star opted out of renewing its media rights due to sustained losses and falling viewership. Football Sports Development Ltd. (FSDL), the organization behind ISL, has itself been grappling with losses over the past few years, which rose to ₹46 crore for 2021-22 from ₹13 crore in 2020-21, and ₹27 crore in 2019-2020.

When Disney Star's decade-long media rights deal concluded this year, it prompted FSDL to auction the rights. With Reliance Industries holding a 65% stake in FSDL (Disney Star owns the remaining 35%), industry sources had anticipated the rights would go to Viacom18. To formalize the auction, FSDL engaged global sports agency Octagon and set a base price of ₹275 crore per year for the two-year rights, open to a three-year extension.

It is learned that only two bids were received for the rights and were awarded at the base price, although financial details have not been disclosed.

ISL has proven to be a “driving force" behind the overall development of football in India both on and off the field, Viacom18 said in a statement. “In its next phase of growth, Viacom18 will be the perfect partner to take ISL to a larger audience, with its strong digital capabilities and connect with new-age sports fans."

Viacom18 announced that its digital streaming service, JioCinema, would offer free streaming of ISL matches. The media company has previously streamed high-profile events like the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and IPL 2023.

“We are pleased to have Viacom18 as our media rights partner for the ISL," said an FSDL spokesperson. “When we set on our journey of ISL, we had the vision to revolutionise the Indian football ecosystem. As we enter our 10th year of growing football in India, it is great to associate with a partner who shares the same vision and believes in growing the consumption of football in the country. Viacom18’s proven record and impact in offering a fan-first football experience to the Indian audience, starting with the FIFA Football World Cup, makes them the best partner as we enter the next decade of growing Indian football."

A Viacom18 Media spokesperson added, “Winning the streaming and broadcast rights to the ISL is a big step forward for us in the direction of building a glittering stable of footballing action…We believe this is an exciting time in Indian football and through our extensive presentation of the league we aim to stoke a renewed interest in the heart of every Indian football lover."