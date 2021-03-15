Media and entertainment conglomerate Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd has announced changes in its leadership team with a focus on scaling and bolstering its digital and broadcast businesses. Ferzad Palia, former head of the company’s subscription service VOOT Select and its international business will head all SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) services now including VOOT Select and VOOT Kids, and international expansion for VOOT. He will report to Gourav Rakshit, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures.

The network’s youth, music and English entertainment business will now be led by Anshul Ailawadi, erstwhile strategy and project management lead at the Group CEO’s office. Ailawadi will be reporting to Rahul Joshi, managing director, Network18, in his new role.

In November 2019, Viacom18 first forayed into the subscription business and announced the launch of VOOT Kids, a kids app that combined audio, video and text along with puzzles and quizzes. It is priced at Rs. 99 per month and Rs. 799 per year and available for download on both iOS and Android formats. In March 2020, the company launched its SVoD platform VOOT Select priced at Rs. 99 a month and Rs. 999 for annual subscription.

In the middle of last year, a speculated merger of Sony Pictures Networks and Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd was likely to help their respective video streaming platforms, SonyLIV and VOOT, come together to form an entity that could have 20-30% higher revenue than the two did individually. As services owned by broadcast networks, the two have remained small players in the OTT (over-the-top streaming) space in India so far, capitalising on catch-up television content. But the high-profile merger was expected to give them greater size, scale and bargaining power to create more original content. The deal, however, did not come through.

VOOT Select was estimated to have notched up a million subscribers earlier this month.

