Viacom18 restructures leadership team

In the middle of last year, a speculated merger of Sony Pictures Networks and Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd was likely to help their respective video streaming platforms, SonyLIV and VOOT, come together to form an entity that could have 20-30% higher revenue than the two did individually. As services owned by broadcast networks, the two have remained small players in the OTT (over-the-top streaming) space in India so far, capitalising on catch-up television content. But the high-profile merger was expected to give them greater size, scale and bargaining power to create more original content. The deal, however, did not come through.

