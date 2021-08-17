NEW DELHI: Viacom18 has bagged the television and digital rights for the Abu Dhabi T10 series. The cricket series will premiere from 19 November 2021 live on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi), Voot and Jio.

The cricket property is sanctioned by International Cricket Council (ICC) and licensed for ten years by Emirates Cricket Board.

The eight teams that will be a part of this series represent 20 nations and include cricketers such as Irfran Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Amir, Eoin Morgan, David Miller, Dawid Malan, Faf Du Plessis, Jason Roy, Chris Gayle, Dwaye Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Babar Azam, Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir among others.

Facilitated by sports management firm RISE Worldwide, Viacom18’s multiyear partnership with Abu Dhabi T10 series will have 90 mins of cricketainment over 34 matches.

Rohan Lavsi, business head - Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18 added, “We are excited to bring to our extensive cricket fanbase in India the unique, snackable, high-energy T10 format. We witnessed significant uptakes whenever we have showcased sports – be it the Nidahas Trophy or the Road Safety World Series (RSWS)."

The format will have eight participating teams, each representing a region from the subcontinent. The team comprises of Delhi Bulls, Pune Devils, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Maratha Arabians, Qalandars, Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi.

Matthew Boucher, chief executive of Abu Dhabi Cricket said, “Broadcasting the Abu Dhabi T10 to homes in the Indian Subcontinent on one of the leading television and streaming channels in the country makes this media agreement truly unique as global multiplatform viewership is a priority for us as a host destination partner. Together with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Department of Culture & Tourism Abu Dhabi, we are thrilled to continually evolve the Abu Dhabi T10 into an event that drives growing audiences every year—digitally and otherwise."

