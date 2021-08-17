Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Viacom18 secures broadcast rights for Abu Dhabi T10 series

Viacom18 secures broadcast rights for Abu Dhabi T10 series

Premium
Rohan Lavsi, business head - Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18.
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

  • Viacom18 has bagged the television and digital rights for the Abu Dhabi T10 series. The cricket series will premiere from 19 November 2021 live on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi), Voot and Jio. 

NEW DELHI: Viacom18 has bagged the television and digital rights for the Abu Dhabi T10 series. The cricket series will premiere from 19 November 2021 live on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi), Voot and Jio.

NEW DELHI: Viacom18 has bagged the television and digital rights for the Abu Dhabi T10 series. The cricket series will premiere from 19 November 2021 live on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi), Voot and Jio.

The cricket property is sanctioned by International Cricket Council (ICC) and licensed for ten years by Emirates Cricket Board.

The cricket property is sanctioned by International Cricket Council (ICC) and licensed for ten years by Emirates Cricket Board.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The eight teams that will be a part of this series represent 20 nations and include cricketers such as Irfran Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Amir, Eoin Morgan, David Miller, Dawid Malan, Faf Du Plessis, Jason Roy, Chris Gayle, Dwaye Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Babar Azam, Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir among others.

Facilitated by sports management firm RISE Worldwide, Viacom18’s multiyear partnership with Abu Dhabi T10 series will have 90 mins of cricketainment over 34 matches.

Rohan Lavsi, business head - Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18 added, “We are excited to bring to our extensive cricket fanbase in India the unique, snackable, high-energy T10 format. We witnessed significant uptakes whenever we have showcased sports – be it the Nidahas Trophy or the Road Safety World Series (RSWS)."

The format will have eight participating teams, each representing a region from the subcontinent. The team comprises of Delhi Bulls, Pune Devils, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Maratha Arabians, Qalandars, Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi.

Matthew Boucher, chief executive of Abu Dhabi Cricket said, “Broadcasting the Abu Dhabi T10 to homes in the Indian Subcontinent on one of the leading television and streaming channels in the country makes this media agreement truly unique as global multiplatform viewership is a priority for us as a host destination partner. Together with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Department of Culture & Tourism Abu Dhabi, we are thrilled to continually evolve the Abu Dhabi T10 into an event that drives growing audiences every year—digitally and otherwise."

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Buying term insurance in your 50s? Better late than never

Premium

ED notice may cast shadow over Sachin Bansal’s  banking  dreams

Premium

Consumption is picking up; here's proof

Premium

Why sports funding in India is an obstacle race

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!