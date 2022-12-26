Viacom18 Sports to broadcast fifth edition of Tata Open Maharashtra

The edition will feature players from the ATP Tour, including former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic, last year’s finalist Emil Ruusuvuori and four other top-50 players along with 11 Top-100 players in the singles main draw
NEW DELHI: Viacom18 Sports , the sports chanel owned by Reliance Industries Ltd., will broadcast the fifth edition of Tata Open Maharashtra, an ATP Tour 250 tournament. Star Sports had been the broadcaster the last four seasons.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Viacom18 Sports , the sports chanel owned by Reliance Industries Ltd., will broadcast the fifth edition of Tata Open Maharashtra, an ATP Tour 250 tournament. Star Sports had been the broadcaster the last four seasons.
The Tata Open Maharashtra, which returns to the opening week of the ATP calendar, will be held at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune starting 31 December.
The Tata Open Maharashtra, which returns to the opening week of the ATP calendar, will be held at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune starting 31 December.
The edition will feature players from the ATP Tour, including former Grand Slam champion Marin Cilic, last year’s finalist Emil Ruusuvuori and four other top-50 players along with 11 Top-100 players in the singles main draw.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We welcome Viacom18 Sports on board. In a short period, Sports18 and JioCinema have caught the attention of fans across the country by bringing in world-class sporting action. I am confident that this association will take the tournament to greater heights,“ said Prashant Sutar, tournament director of the Tata Open Maharashtra.
The sports network’s chief strategy officer, Hursh Shrivastava said, “We are strengthening our position as the home of world-class sporting action that fans in India can appreciate and enjoy. The addition of the open, South Asia’s only ATP250 event, reiterates our effort to build one of the most-loved sports networks with a rich and diverse portfolio."This is the fifth year of the event.
Sunder Iyer, the joint secretary of All India Tennis Association and Secretary of MSLTA, said, “This is the biggest tennis event in Indian sporting history, and this year will be a celebratory edition for us for every tennis fan in India. Broadcast of the action always helps you reach a larger audience and create new supporters for the sport, which eventually bolsters its overall growth."
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.