Viacom18’s youth, music cluster launches NFT marketplace

NEW DELHI: The youth, music and English (YME) cluster of media and entertainment conglomerate Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd has launched NFT marketplace Fully Faltoo, set up by Guardian Link, an innovator of NFT Technologies. It will offer digital art conceptualied and created by the team that brings to life brands like MTV, Vh1 and Comedy Central in India, and is all set to go live on 14 February 2022.

The initiative will mark the extension of the FullyFaltoo franchise that went on from being a show on MTV and a brand solutions studio, to now an NFT marketplace, that will launch its diverse range of digital collectibles, Viacom18 said in a statement. Giving fans the opportunity to claim ownership over unique digital art pieces, the exclusive collectibles will also have creations inspired from pop culture properties like Roadies and Bakra, and will be up for auction across the globe, with users being able to buy the NFTs at a set auction price.

“The global media and entertainment industry has recogniSed the power of NFTs. As one of the world’s largest media markets, India is uniquely positioned to be at the focal point of this ‘Web3 revolution’. The brands that make our YME portfolio - MTV, MTV Beats, Vh1, Comedy Central and Colors Infinity, have always stayed ahead of the curve when it comes to emerging trends and pop culture. Our entry in the NFT space with Fully Faltoo is another step in the same direction," Anshul Ailawadi, head – youth, music and English entertainment, Viacom18, said in a statement, calling it an opportunity to give fans a chance to own a unique piece of the brand’s legacy.

Viacom18 will roll out an integrated marketing plan on digital and linear TV to build awareness around the NFT marketplace. The Fully Faltoo campaign will also aim at educating consumers about non-fungible tokens and digital collectibles, while attracting viewers to bid on the platform.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.