Viacom18’s youth, music cluster launches NFT marketplace

“The global media and entertainment industry has recogniSed the power of NFTs. As one of the world’s largest media markets, India is uniquely positioned to be at the focal point of this ‘Web3 revolution’. The brands that make our YME portfolio - MTV, MTV Beats, Vh1, Comedy Central and Colors Infinity, have always stayed ahead of the curve when it comes to emerging trends and pop culture. Our entry in the NFT space with Fully Faltoo is another step in the same direction," Anshul Ailawadi, head – youth, music and English entertainment, Viacom18, said in a statement, calling it an opportunity to give fans a chance to own a unique piece of the brand’s legacy.

