Viatris to sell India API, women’s healthcare biz for $1.2 bn
The transactions, subject to regulatory approval, are expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.
Mumbai: Drugmaker Viatris Inc., formerly Mylan Inc., has divested two of its businesses in India, as part of a global exercise exit non-core ventures. Along with its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) operations, the US-based pharmaceutical major has also decided to sell its women’s healthcare business, which it acquired from Famy Care.