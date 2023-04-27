Vibrant Energy appoints Anirban Das as chief investment officer

Vibrant Energy appoints Anirban Das as chief investment officer1 min read . 04:27 PM IST
Das led the pan India Coverage & Structuring team for core infrastructure sectors at Aseem Infrastructure Finance
New Delhi: Vibrant Energy on Thursday announced the appointment of Anirban Das as the chief investment officer of the company.
“Das will work closely with Srinivasan Viswanathan – chief executive officer (CEO) of the company – leading all fundraising and investment activities across the capital stack," said the company in its release.
“Anirban, an MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad, brings with him a rich experience of more than $2.5 billion of infrastructure debt funding in India, with a special focus on financing green energy since its very nascent stages of development in the country," it added.
In his most recent role, Das led the pan India Coverage & Structuring team for core infrastructure sectors at Aseem Infrastructure Finance Ltd (a leading NBFC IFC backed by NIIF, Govt. of India and SMBC) from its inception, building Assets Under Management of $1.5 billion in less than 3 years.
Additionally, he has a track record in business ramp-up of infrastructure financing asset books, from inception stage, at Aditya Birla Finance & Kotak Infrastructure Debt Fund Ltd.
Vibrant Energy is a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group with a mission to lead the decarbonisation initiatives for corporate renewable energy customers and help them to attain a more sustainable, resilient, and low-cost energy future.
Based in Singapore and Hyderabad, Vibrant is operating and delivering more than 2 GW of renewable energy solutions for corporations. The company aims to reach a green energy asset base of about 5 GW in the medium term.