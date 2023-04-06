Vibrant Energy secures 2200 cr financing from PFC for 300MWac hybrid projects

New Delhi: Vibrant Energy (Vibrant), owner and developer of corporate renewable energy solutions, has secured over ₹2,200 crore of project financing from Power Finance Corp Ltd (PFC) for the construction of 300 megawatt ac (MWac) of wind-solar hybrid projects in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

“This financing will stand out as one of the largest project financing deals in the Indian Renewables Industry in 2023," the company said in a statement.

PFC is an Indian central public sector undertaking and a non-banking financial institution under the Ministry of Power.

“We are excited to partner with Power Finance Corp in building one of India’s biggest corporate renewable energy projects. This partnership will bring us closer to achieving India’s vision of realizing 500 GW by 2030," said Srinivasan Viswanathan, CEO, Vibrant Energy.

He added that the company was hopeful of enabling more green energy solutions for corporate India.

Vibrant Energy is a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group (MAM-GIG) with a mission to lead decarbonization initiatives for corporate renewable energy customers and help them attain a more sustainable, resilient, and low-cost energy future.

The company is currently operating and delivering more than 2GW of renewable energy solutions for corporates.