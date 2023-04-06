Vibrant Energy secures 2200 cr financing from PFC for 300MWac hybrid projects

Vibrant Energy secures ₹2200 cr financing from PFC for 300MWac hybrid projects1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 03:29 PM IST
Vibrant Energy is a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group (MAM-GIG) with a mission to lead decarbonization initiatives for corporate renewable energy customers and help them attain a more sustainable, resilient, and low-cost energy future.
New Delhi: Vibrant Energy (Vibrant), owner and developer of corporate renewable energy solutions, has secured over ₹2,200 crore of project financing from Power Finance Corp Ltd (PFC) for the construction of 300 megawatt ac (MWac) of wind-solar hybrid projects in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
