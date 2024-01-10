Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: Gautam Adani announces ₹2 lakh crore investment in next five years
GANDHINAGAR : Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday announced a ₹2 lakh crore investment in Gujarat over the next five years, largely in setting up the world's largest clean energy project that will be visible even from space.
