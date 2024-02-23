Vice Media announces layoffs, changes in content distribution strategy
Vice Media plans to layoff several hundred employees and cease publication on its Vice.com website, as the company takes a 'strategic shift' towards a studio model to distribute digital content.
In a memo to staff on February 22, Vice Media's CEO, Bruce Dixon, revealed plans to lay off several hundred employees and cease publishing on its Vice.com website. The company, which faced bankruptcy last year and was subsequently sold for $350 million to a consortium led by the Fortress Investment Group, is also considering the sale of its Refinery 29 publishing business.
X user and Editor-in-Chief of POW Mag Otto Von Biz Markie blamed Vice's decline on private equity interference, posting: “A few years ago, Vice was valued at $5.7 billion. They published some of the smartest, most interesting, and fearless journalism of the last decade. And now private equity is going to strip it for parts to make a bunch of outdated nostalgia meme pages. Unspeakably grim."
"Looking forward to the future where no one communicates with actual words, just TikTok dances, memes passed down from generation to generation like sacred scrolls, and the occasional selfie filled with hidden symbols to juice the algorithm," he added.
Financial Background
Once valued at $5.7 billion in 2017, Vice, a New York-based media company, aimed at a younger audience with a dynamic storytelling approach across digital, television, and film outlets.
Dixon did not provide specific details about the layoffs but mentioned that hundreds of employees would be affected, with notifications expected early next week. According to The New York Times, the company currently employs about 900 people.
"I know that saying goodbye to our valued colleagues is difficult and feels overwhelming, but this is the best path forward for Vice as we position the company for long-term creative and financial success. Our financial partners are supportive and have agreed to invest in this operating model going forward. We will emerge stronger and more resilient as we embark on this new phase of our journey. Thank you for your continued dedication to Vice and support during this time of transition. Together, I am confident that we will overcome any challenges and achieve our shared goals," Dixon said.
(With inputs from AP)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!