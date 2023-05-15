Vice Media, Envision Healthcare, Monitronics among 7 US firms filing for bankruptcy in past 24 hours3 min read . Updated: 15 May 2023, 07:16 PM IST
The wave of bankruptcies comes as companies struggle to re-negotiate burdensome debtloads accumulated during the era of ultra-low interest rates
Media company Vice Media LLC and KKR’s Envision Healthcare Corp. were among at least seven firms filing for US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the past 24 hours as companies feel the crunch from a year of interest hikes.
