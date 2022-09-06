Vicks releases new campaign with Ranveer Singh and Samantha Prabhu

Vicks releases new campaign with Ranveer Singh and Samantha Prabhu1 min read . 12:41 PM IST
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is the brand ambassador of the Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited-owned cold and flu brand Vicks
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited-owned cold and flu brand Vicks has launched a new campaign film for its roll-on inhaler with its brand ambassador, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, and south Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
The two have come together in the film to showcase the benefits of its ‘two-in-one roll-on inhaler’ where Prabhu plays a police officer, stopping a sickly Singh who is seen breaking the signal. On being questioned, he is shown having trouble focusing and tells her about his terrible runny nose and headache. She then hands him the inhaler.
Ranveer Singh said, “I loved the thought behind this campaign, and it was great teaming up with Prabhu. We all go through blocked nose and headache quite often amidst our hectic schedules and facing both symptoms together can negatively impact our focus. The inhaler is handy to use and is sure to become a go-to product for many of us."“My family and I have been its users for as far as I can remember, and hence this campaign was a perfect opportunity for me,“ said Prabhu.
Sahil Sethi, category leader, personal healthcare, Procter and Gamble Indian Subcontinent, added, “In India, Inhalers have been synonymous with Vicks. We are excited to have Ranveer and Samantha come together for the very first time, to share double benefits of Vicks’ Two-in-one Roll-On Inhaler in providing relief from both - a blocked nose and headache."
According to Grand View Research, the India home healthcare market size was valued at $7.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.27%.