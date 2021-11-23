Victoria’s Secret launches India online store; to have brick and mortar outlets

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: American beauty and intimate wear retailer Victoria's Secret has launched its online store in India, years after it opened a single store in the country, to sell its range of fragrances, body care, accessories, and beauty products. The retailer along with its local franchisee retailer Major Brands (India) Pvt. Ltd on Tuesday also confirmed plans to launch full assortment lingerie brick and mortar stores in Delhi and Mumbai in summer 2022.

The retailer had opened its maiden store in India at the Delhi airport back in 2014, but limited its collection to just beauty and fragrances. Its popular intimate wear was left out. The store was shuttered last year.

The e-store, www.victoriassecretbeauty.in, officially launched on 22 November, will house the brand's fragrances, body care, mist collections, accessories, and PINK beauty collections, the retailer, in India through its franchisee retailer Major Brands India, said.

Victoria’s Secret was part of erstwhile L Brands, Inc, an American specialty retailer based in Columbus, Ohio. Earlier this year L Brands, Inc. changed its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc.

Bath & Body Works is a chain of fragrance and body care products. Major Brands also runs the Bath & Body Works stores in India.

In August, L Brands concluded demerging the Victoria's Secret business into an independent, public company through a spin-off to L Brands shareholders. The new company, named Victoria's Secret & Co., includes Victoria's Secret Lingerie, PINK and Victoria's Secret Beauty. It is listed on the NYSE has nearly 1,400 retail stores worldwide.

It sells a wide assortment of signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure as well as fragrances and body care. Its annual fashion show, which started in 1995, that features some of the world’s top supermodels has drawn criticism in recent years for being “sexist", “outdated" and "lacking diversity".