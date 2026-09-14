Auto parts maker Victura picks Rothschild to help with $300-400 mn IPO process

Mumbai: Faridabad-based Victura Group, which makes components for the auto sector, has picked Rothschild as an advisor to oversee its public listing process that could raise as much as $300-400 million, two people familiar with the matter said.
“Rothschild has been roped in as an independent advisor to help with the listing process. Victura has held initial discussions with merchant bankers and is expected to make appointments over the coming months for a potential listing later next year,” one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.