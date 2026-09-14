Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Auto parts maker Victura picks Rothschild to help with $300-400 mn IPO process

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
1 min read14 Sep 2026, 09:07 AM IST
Auto parts maker Victura is looking to list in public markets.
Auto parts maker Victura is looking to list in public markets.
Summary

Victura's IPO is expected to hit next year and will likely be a mix of primary capital raise and secondary share sale by existing shareholders

Gift this article

Mumbai: Faridabad-based Victura Group, which makes components for the auto sector, has picked Rothschild as an advisor to oversee its public listing process that could raise as much as $300-400 million, two people familiar with the matter said.

Mumbai: Faridabad-based Victura Group, which makes components for the auto sector, has picked Rothschild as an advisor to oversee its public listing process that could raise as much as $300-400 million, two people familiar with the matter said.

Rothschild has been roped in as an independent advisor to help with the listing process. Victura has held initial discussions with merchant bankers and is expected to make appointments over the coming months for a potential listing later next year,” one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

Rothschild has been roped in as an independent advisor to help with the listing process. Victura has held initial discussions with merchant bankers and is expected to make appointments over the coming months for a potential listing later next year,” one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

If it goes as planned, Victura will join the growing list of other auto component makers such as Hero Motors and Dhoot Transmission that have gone public this year. Mint also reported that Bain-backed RSB Transmissions has kicked off a process for a public listing.

The listing will likely be a mix of primary capital raise and secondary share sale by existing shareholders, the second person added. The company is likely to use the proceeds from the IPO to expand operations, as the promoters look to pare some of their stake.

Rothschild and Victura Group did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment till the time of publishing.

Also Read | EV surge, tariff impact turns India into net auto parts importer

Behind the scene

Established in 1972 by the Banga family, Victura manufactures and supplies automotive, sheet metal components, automotive seat frames, exhaust system components, stampings, exhaust hangers & pressure pipes, forged components, CNC & machined components.

The company, which set up its first plant in Faridabad, has expanded to five other states and 10 warehousing centres across the US, Mexico, the Czech Republic, South Africa and Europe, as per its official website. Its clients include original equipment manufacturers in the PV, 2W, tractor, agricultural and construction equipment segments.

It competes with major automotive component and metal engineering manufacturers like Uno Minda, Motherson Group, Varroc Engineering, JBM Group and Indo Autotech.

Victura’s major customers are MSIL, TML, M&M, JCB Group, International Tractors Limited (ITL), FCC Group, Plastic Omnium Auto Energy (export market), Adient India Private Limited, Rane NSK, etc, according to a Crisil report from last month.

In FY25, the company reported an operating revenue of 3,284.95 crore compared with 2,900 crore, a year earlier. Its net profit also rose to 278.85 crore from 250.84 crore in FY24, according to documents sourced by Tofler from the corporate affairs ministry.

Also Read | NSE IPO shrinks as Morgan Stanley, other investors cut stake sales
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAuto parts maker Victura picks Rothschild to help with $300-400 mn IPO process

Auto parts maker Victura picks Rothschild to help with $300-400 mn IPO process

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
1 min read14 Sep 2026, 09:07 AM IST
Auto parts maker Victura is looking to list in public markets.
Auto parts maker Victura is looking to list in public markets.
Summary

Victura's IPO is expected to hit next year and will likely be a mix of primary capital raise and secondary share sale by existing shareholders

Gift this article

Mumbai: Faridabad-based Victura Group, which makes components for the auto sector, has picked Rothschild as an advisor to oversee its public listing process that could raise as much as $300-400 million, two people familiar with the matter said.

Mumbai: Faridabad-based Victura Group, which makes components for the auto sector, has picked Rothschild as an advisor to oversee its public listing process that could raise as much as $300-400 million, two people familiar with the matter said.

Rothschild has been roped in as an independent advisor to help with the listing process. Victura has held initial discussions with merchant bankers and is expected to make appointments over the coming months for a potential listing later next year,” one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

Rothschild has been roped in as an independent advisor to help with the listing process. Victura has held initial discussions with merchant bankers and is expected to make appointments over the coming months for a potential listing later next year,” one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

If it goes as planned, Victura will join the growing list of other auto component makers such as Hero Motors and Dhoot Transmission that have gone public this year. Mint also reported that Bain-backed RSB Transmissions has kicked off a process for a public listing.

The listing will likely be a mix of primary capital raise and secondary share sale by existing shareholders, the second person added. The company is likely to use the proceeds from the IPO to expand operations, as the promoters look to pare some of their stake.

Rothschild and Victura Group did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment till the time of publishing.

Also Read | EV surge, tariff impact turns India into net auto parts importer

Behind the scene

Established in 1972 by the Banga family, Victura manufactures and supplies automotive, sheet metal components, automotive seat frames, exhaust system components, stampings, exhaust hangers & pressure pipes, forged components, CNC & machined components.

The company, which set up its first plant in Faridabad, has expanded to five other states and 10 warehousing centres across the US, Mexico, the Czech Republic, South Africa and Europe, as per its official website. Its clients include original equipment manufacturers in the PV, 2W, tractor, agricultural and construction equipment segments.

It competes with major automotive component and metal engineering manufacturers like Uno Minda, Motherson Group, Varroc Engineering, JBM Group and Indo Autotech.

Victura’s major customers are MSIL, TML, M&M, JCB Group, International Tractors Limited (ITL), FCC Group, Plastic Omnium Auto Energy (export market), Adient India Private Limited, Rane NSK, etc, according to a Crisil report from last month.

In FY25, the company reported an operating revenue of 3,284.95 crore compared with 2,900 crore, a year earlier. Its net profit also rose to 278.85 crore from 250.84 crore in FY24, according to documents sourced by Tofler from the corporate affairs ministry.

Also Read | NSE IPO shrinks as Morgan Stanley, other investors cut stake sales
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAuto parts maker Victura picks Rothschild to help with $300-400 mn IPO process
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP