NEW DELHI: Vipul MedCorp Insurance TPA Pvt Ltd (VMC) is now Vidal Health Insurance TPA Private Ltd. (Vidal Health), with the completion of the merger process following the acquisition of Vipul MedCorp by Vidal in February last year.

The merged entity has 29 branch offices, with presence across India and a combined revenue of ₹200 crore.

Girish Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, Vidal Health, said, “…This acquisition has now given us scale in servicing retail individual customers as well. Over the last couple of months, we have been working with all the insurers to update them about our transition and ensure a seamless transfer of services while helping them understand our stronger and increased reach and infrastructure."

Vidal Health Group offers programmes to its customers to help them manage their health, which are delivered through a wellness-platform that can be accessed through an app or web services. Through this platform they also offer tele-consultation and OP facility with over 4,000 physicians and specialists. Customers can avail of attractive discounts on pharmacy and diagnostics orders through this platform as well.

Rajan Subramaniam CEO of Vipul MedCorp said, “The merged entity will serve more customer across the country bringing to them enhanced services and facilities. This move has indeed brought out the best from both Vipul and Vidal together. We are excited to move forward and set new benchmarks in the industry."