OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Videocon case: SEBI slaps 75 lakh fine on Venugopal Dhoot, two entities
Listen to this article

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed fines totalling 75 lakh on industrialist Venugopal Dhoot and two other entities for insider trading activities in the shares of Videocon Industries.

Besides Dhoot, who was the managing director of the company, the watchdog has slapped penalties on the company's two promoters -- Videocon Realty and Infrastructures Ltd and Electroparts (India) Pvt Ltd. Electroparts was earlier known as Shree Dhoot Trading and Agencies.

The violations of insider trading norms happened in 2017.

"Noticees being insiders had executed off market transactions while in possession of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI)," Sebi said.

Investigation in the scrip of Videocon was carried out between April-September 2017.

The information with respect to classification of Videocon's loan account as NPA by Dena Bank was likely to materially affect the price of Videocon Industries and it was considered as UPSI.

The period of UPSI was March 1, 2017 to May 9, 2017.

The two promoter entities had either pledged their shares or transferred their shares of Videocon Industries to other entities during UPSI period. The authorised representative, Venugopal Dhoot was an insider and traded on behalf of the two promoter companies who were also insiders during the UPSI period.

MINT PREMIUM See All

For violation of market norms, they are facing a fine of 25 lakh each. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout