Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Videocon case: SEBI slaps 75 lakh fine on Venugopal Dhoot, two entities

Videocon case: SEBI slaps 75 lakh fine on Venugopal Dhoot, two entities

Premium
Former promoter of Videocon Group Venugopal Dhoot.
1 min read . 06:15 PM IST PTI

Besides Dhoot, who was the managing director of the company, the watchdog has slapped penalties on the company's two promoters -- Videocon Realty and Infrastructures Ltd and Electroparts (India) Pvt Ltd. Electroparts was earlier known as Shree Dhoot Trading and Agencies

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed fines totalling 75 lakh on industrialist Venugopal Dhoot and two other entities for insider trading activities in the shares of Videocon Industries.

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed fines totalling 75 lakh on industrialist Venugopal Dhoot and two other entities for insider trading activities in the shares of Videocon Industries.

Besides Dhoot, who was the managing director of the company, the watchdog has slapped penalties on the company's two promoters -- Videocon Realty and Infrastructures Ltd and Electroparts (India) Pvt Ltd. Electroparts was earlier known as Shree Dhoot Trading and Agencies.

Besides Dhoot, who was the managing director of the company, the watchdog has slapped penalties on the company's two promoters -- Videocon Realty and Infrastructures Ltd and Electroparts (India) Pvt Ltd. Electroparts was earlier known as Shree Dhoot Trading and Agencies.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The violations of insider trading norms happened in 2017.

"Noticees being insiders had executed off market transactions while in possession of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI)," Sebi said.

Investigation in the scrip of Videocon was carried out between April-September 2017.

The information with respect to classification of Videocon's loan account as NPA by Dena Bank was likely to materially affect the price of Videocon Industries and it was considered as UPSI.

The period of UPSI was March 1, 2017 to May 9, 2017.

The two promoter entities had either pledged their shares or transferred their shares of Videocon Industries to other entities during UPSI period. The authorised representative, Venugopal Dhoot was an insider and traded on behalf of the two promoter companies who were also insiders during the UPSI period.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex@60K, a tale of Atmanirbhar Bharat

Premium

Three challenges facing Netflix’s expansion in India

Premium

The quiet losers of India's electric vehicle revolution

Premium

Are white label ATMs any different from bank ATMs?

For violation of market norms, they are facing a fine of 25 lakh each. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!