Videogaming’s all-in bet: Can two titans lift a $58 billion industry?

But the halo effect for other game makers will be limited. And if either release date slips—or the products themselves disappoint—the videogame industry could be in for another growth slump. Total U.S. videogame revenue fell 1% last year to $58.7 billion, according to market-research firm Circana. That follows a gain of only 1% in 2023—and a 5% decline the year before that.