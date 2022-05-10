Videotex to invest Rs. 100 crore in new TV manufacturing plant in Greater Noida

“Electronic contract manufacturing in India is projected to grow by over six-fold by 2025. The increased duty on imports of finished products has given a strong boost to local manufacturing and assembly in India," said Arjun Bajaaj, Director of Videotex. “This move has led to an encouraging response to domestic production. Currently many brands do not have the manufacturing set up in India, a duty leverage inclines several TV manufacturers to look for trusted and reputed local partners with strong experience and expertise to meet their requirement," he added.