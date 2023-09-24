Vietjet expands India services with Tiruchirappalli-Ho Chi Minh City route set for November2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 11:39 AM IST
Vietnam's Vietjet plans to introduce a new route between Tiruchirappalli in India and Ho Chi Minh City in November to meet increasing demand from Indian tourists. The airline already operates 32 round-trip flights to and from India each week.
Vietjet, Vietnam's largest private airline, is gearing up to meet the increasing demand from Indian tourists who are increasingly considering Vietnam as an emerging travel destination.
