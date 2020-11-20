Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Vietnam threatens to shutdown Facebook over content
3D-printed Facebook logo

Vietnam threatens to shutdown Facebook over content

1 min read . 06:54 AM IST Bloomberg

Facebook agreed to step up censorship of anti-government posts

Vietnam’s government has threatened to shut down Facebook Inc. in the country because it has failed to block more political content on its website, Reuters reported, citing an unidentified senior company official.

Vietnam’s government has threatened to shut down Facebook Inc. in the country because it has failed to block more political content on its website, Reuters reported, citing an unidentified senior company official.

Facebook agreed to step up censorship of anti-government posts in April, the official said, according to Reuters. The government in August made another request for the company to block content critical of the state, it said.

Facebook agreed to step up censorship of anti-government posts in April, the official said, according to Reuters. The government in August made another request for the company to block content critical of the state, it said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“Over the past few months, we’ve faced additional pressure from the government to restrict more content," Facebook said in an email statement. “However, we will do everything we can to ensure that our services remain available so people can continue to express themselves."

Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.