Vietnam to ban Tiktok? All you need to know as country probes 'toxic' content

Vietnam to ban Tiktok? All you need to know as country probes 'toxic' content2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 05:42 PM IST
A growing number of governments have banned the popular video-sharing app TikTok from devices issued to staff as privacy and cybersecurity concerns rise. Some have also imposed nationwide curbs.
Weeks after a slew of western nations cracked down on TikTok usage, Vietnam might also follow suit. Hanoi may ban the popular video-sharing app if it fails to remove toxic, offensive, false and superstitious content in the coming days. Officials indicated that they would begin an inspection of TikTok next month for such posts.
