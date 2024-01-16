Vietnam’s VinFast looks to start India EV operations in 2024
The EV maker has held dealer ‘clinics’ with 30-35 potential Indian dealer partners in Vietnam, and is soon going to announce its distributor network
Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast is moving fast to kick-start its India operations, targeting sales of its first two-wheelers and four-wheelers in India beginning in the third quarter or second half of calendar year 2024, two persons aware of the plans told Mint on condition of anonymity.