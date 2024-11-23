Vijay Mallya’s short-lived kingdom of pizzas

This was when the chain was beginning to grow with outlets in Delhi and Mumbai and plans for more in other cities. The eventual goal was to have 100 outlets nationwide in the next few years. A series of Pizza King Express outlets, serving pizzas on the go, were also in the works. It was a good time to be in the business since young India was beginning to go out to eat. Businessmen like Anil Nanda and Ramesh Chauhan had sensed the nascent demand for quick and fun foods and were launching ventures to cash in.