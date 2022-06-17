Vijay Shekhar Sharma buys over 1.72 lakh shares of Paytm

That said, Sharma's latest purchase cumulatively amounts to nearly ₹11 crore in Paytm.
Notably, Sharma was not allowed to buy shares in Paytm for at least six months as he was selling shareholding in the company's public offering (IPO). However, with that restriction removed now, Sharma went ahead and purchased Paytm shares.
On Friday, Paytm shares closed at ₹629.10 apiece up by 2.64%. At the closing price, Paytm's market valuation stood at ₹40,812.51 crore.
Paytm IPO was launched from November 8 to November 11 last year. The IPO had a price band of ₹2080 to ₹2150 per equity share. The IPO size was ₹18,300 crore.
Sharma had written a letter addressing Paytm's shareholders earlier in April, where he said the company will achieve operating EBITDA (EBITDA before ESOP cost) breakeven in the next six quarters.
Sharma wrote, "We are encouraged by our business momentum, scale of monetisation and operating leverage. We expect this to continue, and I believe we should be operating EBITDA breakeven in next 6 quarters (i.e. EBITDA before ESOP cost, and by the quarter ending September 2023), well ahead of estimates by most analysts. Importantly, we are going to achieve this without compromising any of our growth plans," reported by PTI.
Post FY22 earnings, experts are optimistic about Paytm shares.
Kunal Shah, Chintan Shah, and Vishal Singh, Research Analysts at ICICI Securities in their research note last month said, "We estimate that 18mn-19mn consumers (15% of MTUs) and 1.2mn merchants (>10% of merchants with Paytm devices and >3% of total merchant base) will avail financing product through the Paytm platform by FY26E. We forecast financial services revenue to grow at a CAGR of 58% over FY22-FY26E, comprising 19% of operating revenue (from <5%/<10% in FY21/FY22)."
The trio added, "Management is confident of achieving operating profitability (positive EBITDA before ESOP cost) by Q2FY24 on the back of improving contribution margins and decreasing indirect expenses as a percentage of operating revenues. We remain conservative and expect the company to be EBITDA-positive by FY25E. Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs1,285 based on customer lifetime value methodology."
Furthermore, the latest proposal of linking credit cards to UPI expected is to be a win-win for full-stack payments and financial solutions provider Paytm.
Highlighting strong and improving monetization from the payments vertical and rapid scale-up of financial services, Goldman Sachs backed Paytm’s path to profitability and reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,070 on May 22, 2022.
On June 7, Citi also exuded confidence in Paytm’s future growth and profitability plans in a note, citing steady improvement in payment monetization and scaling up the financial services rapidly. It has resumed its coverage for the Paytm stock with a ‘Buy’ Rating and a target price of ₹915.
Global brokerages Citi and Goldman Sachs are also optimistic about Paytm and expect the company to benefit from linking credit cards to UPI.
Goldman in its note said, "for Paytm, we expect a positive impact on the company’s payments vertical (higher usage of MDR-bearing credit cards), while there could be some increase in competitive intensity for Paytm’s BNPL product, though we highlight the superior user experience of Paytm’s one-click checkout."
"Paytm's BNPL offering may see more competition (see above) but merchant adoption of Paytm Postpaid should be higher than the credit card on UPI, as MDRs for PostPaid (borne by merchants) will likely remain well below credit cards," Citi added in its note.
Paytm shares had touched a 52-week high of ₹1,961.05 last year, however, the shares have drastically corrected since then. It had touched a 52-week low of ₹511 apiece last month due to market volatility this year amidst a macroeconomic backdrop.