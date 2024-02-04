Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse Paytm to controversies
RBI found that Paytm Payments Bank did not monitor payout transactions and carry out risk profiling of entities availing payout services, breached the regulatory ceiling of end of the day balance in certain customer advance accounts availing payout services
New Delhi: Vijay Shekhar Sharma, one of the most recognised faces of India's fintech industry, has seen a fair share of controversies.
