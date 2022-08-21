Vijay Shekhar Sharma reappointed as MD and CEO of Paytm

During the AGM, the shareholders also duly passed the resolutions for reappointment of Ravi Chandra Adusumalli to the Board, the appointment of Madhur Deora as whole-time Director designated as Executive Director, President and Group Chief Financial Officer of the company along with his remuneration, and approval of contribution to Charitable and other Funds and the receipt, consideration and adoption of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.