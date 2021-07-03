How do we beat the COVID blues? Easy. Start making a list of things you want do in the post pandemic world. Paytm Boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma has already decided what is the first thing he wants to do once the pandemic is over.

Posting a picture of himself with British Rockstar Chris Martin, the fanboy said - 'a coldplay show'

Sharma took to Twitter to say, My #1 wish for post pandemic world, is a coldplay show! Here is Chris Martin with his huge fan in July of 2015.

My #1 wish for post pandemic world, is a @coldplay show! 🤘🏼

Here is Chris Martin with his huge fan in July of 2015. pic.twitter.com/m2wppoYzT2 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) July 2, 2021

Band members Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion met at University College London and started playing as a band from 1996. Initially, they called themselves Pectoralz and then Starfish before finally settling for the name Coldplay.

Coldplay have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, making them one of the world's best-selling music artists.

The band recently released their latest song “Higher Power".

Twitterati's responded to Sharma's post enthusiastically.

One said, How about on the day of your IPO?

How about on the day of your IPO? — Romil Kapoor (@_romilkapoor_) July 2, 2021

There is nothing more exciting and enriching than witnessing a live show of Coldplay, same here, nothing really can beat the magic :), another said.

There is nothing more exciting and enriching than witnessing a live show of Coldplay, same here, nothing really can beat the magic :) — Asit Baran Pati (@asitbaran) July 3, 2021

It’s my wish #1 too. This picture makes me unbelievably jealous, a Twitter user commented

Sharma's company valuation has gone up significantly in the past 18 months to more than $25 billion in March on accelerated demand for digital transactions against the backdrop of covid.

This is why the firm is seeking a higher valuation in the IPO planned to be launched in November, which may provide a partial exit to several existing investors in Paytm, including Japan’s SoftBank that is evaluating selling shares worth around $1.5 billion by starting its first tranche of dilution in the proposed IPO of One97 Communications Ltd.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.