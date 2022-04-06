“While we will publish our fiscal 2022 financial results in due course, we are encouraged by our business momentum, scale of monetization and operating leverage. We expect this to continue, and I believe we should be operating EBITDA breakeven in next 6 quarters (i.e. EBITDA before ESOP cost, and by the quarter ending September 2023), well ahead of estimates by most analysts. Importantly, we are going to achieve this without compromising any of our growth plans," Paytm's Sharma said.