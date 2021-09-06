NEW DELHI : Vijay Subramaniam has quit as director and head of content at video streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

“We can confirm the departure of Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India. We are grateful to him for his valuable contributions over the last four years. Vijay has played a key role in Prime Video’s growth in India in this period. In his content leadership role, Vijay helped forge several key creator partnerships as well as laid great focus on expanding our content selection across languages," an Amazon Prime Video spokesperson said.

“Director and country manager, Gaurav Gandhi will continue to lead Prime Video in India and work across all teams," the person added.

Prior to Amazon, Subramaniam had served as vice-president, content and communication at the Walt Disney Co India Pvt Ltd and executive director-media networks, at Disney, besides sales director at MTV Networks India Pvt Ltd, sales head-south at Radio Mirchi and senior manager-media sales at Star India.

In India, Amazon is known for shows such as The Family Man, Mirzapur, Four More Shots Please and Made In Heaven besides direct-to-digital films like Shershaah, Coolie, No.1 and Gulabo Sitabo. Earlier this year, it had announced its first mobile-only plan in the world, starting with India. Launched in collaboration with telecom company Bharti Airtel, the Amazon plan is only available to pre-paid Airtel users in multiple forms-- a 30-day free trial which may be followed by a 28-day plan priced at Rs. 89 for Prime Video content along with 6GB data.

Traditional Amazon Prime membership was available for Rs. 129 a month or Rs. 999 per year. Media experts say video streaming platforms have forged partnerships with telecom companies to offer premium OTT (over-the-top) service bundles and broadband packages to build on the family audience base they acquired in India during the lockdown.

Media experts had said the move was in sync with Amazon’s intent to penetrate deep into the country, manifest in its acquisition of big Bollywood titles and its production slate that includes originals across vernacular languages. According to an MPA report published last May, Amazon commanded 17 million subscribers in India while Netflix notched up 5 million. As per a new report by the research firm this January, Netflix commands 14% of India’s total online video revenue market while Amazon takes up 7%.

