Vijay Subramaniam quits Amazon Prime Video

In India, Amazon is known for shows such as The Family Man, Mirzapur, Four More Shots Please and Made In Heaven besides direct-to-digital films like Shershaah, Coolie, No.1 and Gulabo Sitabo. Earlier this year, it had announced its first mobile-only plan in the world, starting with India. Launched in collaboration with telecom company Bharti Airtel, the Amazon plan is only available to pre-paid Airtel users in multiple forms-- a 30-day free trial which may be followed by a 28-day plan priced at Rs. 89 for Prime Video content along with 6GB data.