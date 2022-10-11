Vikaas Sachdeva appointed managing director of Sundaram Alternates

NEW DELHI: Vikaas M Sachdeva has joined Sundaram Alternates as managing director today. Sachdeva has over 25 years of work experience in the financial services industry, of which he served as CEO for around 10 years in several of his previous roles, the most recent being Emkay Investment managers. His earlier stints include ENAM Asset Management, Edelweiss AMC, BOI Axa AMC and Birla AMC to name a few.

