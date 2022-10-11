Vikaas Sachdeva appointed managing director of Sundaram Alternates

Vikaas Sachdeva appointed managing director of Sundaram Alternates1 min read . 01:25 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Vikaas M Sachdeva has joined Sundaram Alternates as managing director today. Sachdeva has over 25 years of work experience in the financial services industry, of which he served as CEO for around 10 years in several of his previous roles, the most recent being Emkay Investment managers. His earlier stints include ENAM Asset Management, Edelweiss AMC, BOI Axa AMC and Birla AMC to name a few.
“We are delighted to have Vikaas on board. With his wide work experience, industry knowledge and leadership capabilities, I am sure that Vikaas will steer Sundaram Alternates to greater heights", said Harsha Viji, executive vice chairman, Sundaram Finance.
“Sundaram Alternates is a leading player in the PMS and AIF space. It is a privilege to be a part of the Sundaram brand –the reputation, legacy, and trust of which transcends generations. I look forward to working with the team to build an outstanding business with the best products and services for investors", said Sachdeva, MD, Sundaram Alternates.
Sundaram Alternate Assets Ltd. (SA), a leading player in the alternative investments space, is a 100% subsidiary of Sundaram Asset Management Company Limited (SAMC). Sundaram Alternates manages an AUM of over ₹4,000 crores, catering to investment needs of high networth individuals (HNIs) with offerings across Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). SAMC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Limited, a leading non-banking finance company in India.