Vikas Lifecare's subsidiary Genesis Gas Solutions receives orders for Ultrasonic Gas Meters

Vikas Lifecare has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Genesis Gas Solutions has received the first ever orders for Ultrasonic Meters Gas Meters. The order is worth ₹30 million.

The company in an exchange filing informed that Genesis has signed an agreement with SICK AG, Germany to supply Ultrasonic Gas Meters for industrial and commercial gas customers.

Ultrasonic meters are considered highest in efficacy in terms of accuracy and reliability, as these meters derive the volume flow of the gas by measuring the transit times of high-frequency sound waves. The Ultrasonic meters are eminently required at Large Diameter Gas Pipe Lines where it is a commercial loss to use the mechanical drive meters.

The meters supplied by Genesis shall be part of Field Regulating Skid (FRS) to be used by various City Gas Distribution companies.

Founded in 2017, Genesis Gas is focussed on the evolving City Gas Distribution sector. Genesis pioneers in Smart Gas and Water Metering and commands about 20 per cent of the domestic gas metering share in the country.

Vikas Lifecare is a leading provider of high-end specialty chemicals. Its in-house research & development (R&D) unit recently received recognition from the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science & Technology.

Vikas Lifecare shares jumped more than 3 per cent to close at ₹3.35 on NSE during Wednesday's session.