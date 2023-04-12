Vikas Lifecare's subsidiary Genesis Gas Solutions receives orders for Ultrasonic Gas Meters

Vikas Lifecare's subsidiary Genesis Gas Solutions receives orders for Ultrasonic Gas Meters1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:45 PM IST
- Vikas Lifecare has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Genesis Gas Solutions has received the first ever orders for Ultrasonic Meters Gas Meters. The order is worth ₹30 million.
